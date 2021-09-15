Young Professionals of Lawton host annual golf scramble

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Vincent Saylor from Young Professionals of Lawton (YPL) stopped by to talk about their upcoming Annual Golf Scramble.

The Young Professionals of Lawton Day and Night Golf Scramble is on Sept. 17 at Lawton Municipal Golf Course.

Tee time for the day scramble will be at 2 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. for night scramble.

Tickets are $35 and are available at the YPL website.

