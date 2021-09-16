59 new deaths from Coronavirus reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 2,200 new Coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in Oklahoma and 59 deaths from the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,263 new cases Thursday.

The current seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,181 and there are currently 17,671 active cases statewide.

With the 59 deaths reported by the CDC in Oklahoma Thursday, there have been 9,701 deaths across the state from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Statewide, there are 1,261 people hospitalized with the virus and 355 in the ICU on a three-day average.

The three-day average for southwest Oklahoma is 157 hospitalized, and 40 in the ICU.

