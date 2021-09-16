Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: A stronger cold front arrives on Tuesday just in time to kick off fall in Texoma

Highs in the 80s much of next week behind the cold front
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and pleasant with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Stargazers, you’ll have great viewing conditions for Venus, look west just after sunset until it sets at 9:26 pm. Saturn and Jupiter will be visible after sunset and through much of the night looking towards the south. Plus, if you have a pair of binoculars look towards south and you’ll be able to spot Neptune.

On Friday, mostly sunny skies with highs topping out at 93-95 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. There will be a complex storm system diving south and dissipating as it approaches Texoma. Isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out for areas west of HW 183.

Expect a great weekend to get outdoors, but use heat safety precautions as necessary as unseasonably warm temperatures stick around. Pre-frontal warming will occur on Monday ahead of a strong cold front with highs topping out in the mid 90s. Unfortunately showers and storms will be isolated as the front moves through, but storms that develop could have the potential to become strong/severe. The timing of any showers/storms along and ahead of the front will be on Tuesday.

Once the front moves through, dry air will be reinforced and fall-like temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s hang around for a few days. Drought conditions are expected to expand across Texoma due to the lack of rain in the forecast over the next several days.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call early Tuesday morning on SW Pennsylvania.
Dog shot, man held at gunpoint in Lawton
OHP has identified a man killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
OHP identifies man killed in Lawton crash
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Police charge Coyante Williams with murder.
Charge upgraded in Lawton homicide
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

An afternoon accident sends one person to the hospital on Sept. 16.
Car wreck sends one person to the hospital
TikTok trend, “Devious Lick Challenge," encourages vandalism in schools.
SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in
Lawton Public Schools host Golden Corral breakfast for teachers.
Lawton Public Schools host breakfast for teachers
Several law enforcement agencies to participate in ENDUI checkpoint on Sept. 18.
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint