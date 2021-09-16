7News First Alert Weather: A stronger cold front arrives on Tuesday just in time to kick off fall in Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and pleasant with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Stargazers, you’ll have great viewing conditions for Venus, look west just after sunset until it sets at 9:26 pm. Saturn and Jupiter will be visible after sunset and through much of the night looking towards the south. Plus, if you have a pair of binoculars look towards south and you’ll be able to spot Neptune.

On Friday, mostly sunny skies with highs topping out at 93-95 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. There will be a complex storm system diving south and dissipating as it approaches Texoma. Isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out for areas west of HW 183.

Expect a great weekend to get outdoors, but use heat safety precautions as necessary as unseasonably warm temperatures stick around. Pre-frontal warming will occur on Monday ahead of a strong cold front with highs topping out in the mid 90s. Unfortunately showers and storms will be isolated as the front moves through, but storms that develop could have the potential to become strong/severe. The timing of any showers/storms along and ahead of the front will be on Tuesday.

Once the front moves through, dry air will be reinforced and fall-like temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s hang around for a few days. Drought conditions are expected to expand across Texoma due to the lack of rain in the forecast over the next several days.

