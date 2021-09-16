Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Summer closes out on a warm note

Stronger front arrives Tuesday just in time to kick off fall
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and quiet with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 60s. Winds will be out light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. This will be a great evening to enjoy on the porch.

On Thursday, lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the low 90s. This will mark the beginning of a warming trend as a ridge of high pressure begins to gradually build back across the much of the United States.

Late Friday night an Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) will dive south and could bring isolated showers and storms to our western counties. Otherwise, most of Texoma will miss out on that rain.

Looking ahead into the upcoming weekend, highs will be unseasonably warm with temperatures topping out at 93-96 degrees. Our average high for this time of year is 88°. It will be a weekend to get outdoors, however use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time.

A stronger cold front will arrive on Tuesday evening of next week bringing the chance for isolated-to-scattered showers and storms. While, the coverage of rain appears to be low, models are hinting at a slightly higher coverage of rain compared to today’s front. There is higher confidence that the front will bring a nice cool day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s for the second half of next week.

