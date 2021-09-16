Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Montana

An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for 15-year-old Dana Johnston. A suspect was identified as...
An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for 15-year-old Dana Johnston. A suspect was identified as Cheri Granbois.(MissingKids.org)
By Anna Schleisman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFYR/Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Montana was issued Thursday for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department said Dana Johnston is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds and last seen in Fort Peck on Wednesday night wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, KFYR reported.

According to the alert, she was assaulted by two unidentified females before someone, identified as 21-year-old Cheri Granbois, dragged her into a black, dual-cab pickup truck with a toolbox in the back.

Granbois was described as approximately 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department at 406-653-6240 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call early Tuesday morning on SW Pennsylvania.
Dog shot, man held at gunpoint in Lawton
OHP has identified a man killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
OHP identifies man killed in Lawton crash
Police charge Coyante Williams with murder.
Charge upgraded in Lawton homicide
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

One person was injured after an armed robbery at an upscale restaurant.
Man shot during armed robbery at upscale restaurant
Elgin Community Library sale takes place at Fletcher Fair Grounds.
Friends of the Elgin Community Library book sale begins
An earlier investigation by Robert Mueller found that Russia had interfered in sweeping fashion...
Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation
One person was injured after an armed robbery at an upscale restaurant.
Diners at fancy restaurant robbed during dinner