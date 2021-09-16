Audit requested for Oklahoma State Department of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has requested the Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector’s Office to audit the State Department of Education.

The request is the result of the state auditor’s office finding evidence of misuse of funds in the audit of EPIC Charter Schools.

Governor Stitt’s request demands revenue sources flowing into the Oklahoma State Department of Education through federal funds, state appropriations, taxes and fees to be identified.

According to Governor Stitt’s office, it also aims to determine whether the department and school districts are complying with financial transaction reporting requirements.

This will be the first full audit of the department.

