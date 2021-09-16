Duncan Power customers to take part in survey

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Duncan using Duncan Power can expect to take part in a survey next week.

According to the City of Duncan, starting the third week of September, Great Blue Research will conduct a survey of Duncan Power customers.

It will show up on caller IDs as GreatBlue Research.

Great Blue was authorized by the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority.

Officials with the City of Duncan said the survey will take about 10 minutes.

The calls are expected to be done between 2 and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday until the survey is done, which is expected to be the end of the month.

The survey can also be done online here.

