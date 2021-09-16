Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan Power customers to take part in survey

People using Duncan Power can expect to take part in an upcoming survey.
People using Duncan Power can expect to take part in an upcoming survey.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Duncan using Duncan Power can expect to take part in a survey next week.

According to the City of Duncan, starting the third week of September, Great Blue Research will conduct a survey of Duncan Power customers.

It will show up on caller IDs as GreatBlue Research.

Great Blue was authorized by the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority.

Officials with the City of Duncan said the survey will take about 10 minutes.

The calls are expected to be done between 2 and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday until the survey is done, which is expected to be the end of the month.

The survey can also be done online here.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call early Tuesday morning on SW Pennsylvania.
Dog shot, man held at gunpoint in Lawton
OHP has identified a man killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
OHP identifies man killed in Lawton crash
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Police charge Coyante Williams with murder.
Charge upgraded in Lawton homicide
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

59 new deaths from Coronavirus reported in Oklahoma
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, September 16th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 16th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, September 16th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 16th
Today will remain quiet as high pressure beings to re-establish itself over the Southern Plains
First Alert Forecast | 9/16AM