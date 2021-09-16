First Alert Forecast | 9/16AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will remain quiet as high pressure beings to re-establish itself over the Southern Plains again. The day is starting off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and clear skies. Look for plenty of sunshine today with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s. Some may only see the upper 80s. Light east to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Overnight, skies will be clear and conditions will stay quiet. Starting off your Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s. Friday will be similar to today’s weather. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Winds out of the south to southeast at 5 to 15mph. However, a period of showers are possible during the afternoon tomorrow. Look for mainly rain showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms but no severe weather is anticipated. This as a cold front tries to dive south but will become washed out before it gets here.

As the lights go on for Friday night football, conditions will be warm as kickoff for many games will be around 90° with light southeast winds. By halftime air temperatures will fall to near 82 degrees. By Saturday morning lows will fall into the mid 60s. There is a slight chance of showers again late Friday night into early Saturday morning for parts of the area but I anticipate many to stay dry.

Other than the small precipitation chance, things are expected to be dry and warm through the weekend. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. East to northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Sunday will be a copy and paste except winds will be more southeasterly. Morning temperatures will stay in the mid 60s.

Monday morning will start off with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The day itself will stay similar with highs in the mid 90s and south winds at 10 to 15mph.

A strong cold front will move in late Monday night providing us with a significant drop in temperatures, closer to average/ more seasonable. Daytime highs will feel more like fall as they will only rise into in the mid 80s come Tuesday afternoon. Strong north winds will be gusting higher but stay sustained at 15 to 25mph. Wednesday will stay in the mid 80s too with north to south winds much lighter at 5 to 15mph.

Overnight lows by next Thursday morning for some across the state may drop into the 40s... however, for us here in Texoma we’ll likely see the low to mid 50s.

While its possible precipitation could fall, with current model runs, trends continue to shift the rain trough eastern Oklahoma/ Texas, resulting in us remaining dry! I’ve left precipitation chances on for the time being but that will likely change into the weekend if the trends continue to hold.

Have a great Thursday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.