Fort Sill firefighters tackling fire on West Range

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire on Fort Sill’s West Range is causing people to see a lot of smoke in the area.

According to Fort Sill officials, the fire is burning through grass in the impact area, causing a heavy amount of smoke.

They said firefighters from Fort Sill are performing back fire operations to make sure the fire doesn’t spread.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Thursday during routine training.

