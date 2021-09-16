Expert Connections
Friends of the Elgin Community Library book sale begins

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Friends of the Elgin Community Library annual book sale began Sept. 16.

The fundraiser benefits the Elgin Community Library, and is taking place at the Fletcher Fair Grounds.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 17, and then from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 18.

“That group is an all-volunteer group that works to get money for the library,” Peggy Biegler, a member, said. “One thing we do each year is this annual book sale, and that’s our primary fundraiser. We will have garage sales or silent auctions things like that when people make donations that are worth of a silent auction, and we usually have a lot of those.”

In addition to the book sale, they will also have several food trucks, but organizers said they will only be able to accept cash or check payments for the books.

