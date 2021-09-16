Expert Connections
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, several law enforcement agencies are partnering up to put together a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint.

The Lawton Police Department, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Comanche County Sheriff’s Department are putting up the ENDUI checkpoint and patrols on Sept. 18.

The checkpoint will be on the west side of Lawton between 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., and is set up in an effort to curb alcohol related accidents in the community.

“The past few weeks.. we’ve had a couple major incidents and accidents regarding DUI’s and impaired driving,” Lawton Police Officer Andrew Grubbs said. “So it really hits home for a lot of individuals, I know it hits home for me personally. So we just want to make sure that our community is as safe as possible.”

Critics of the announcement have already pointed out potential problems, like publicizing the checkpoint and it’s location.

However, Grubbs says it’s necessary.

“We do put it out that we’re having checkpoints, we give people the time, the date, and the location,” he said. “Because as part of the safety grant that we receive from the state, we have to put that information out there so the public is informed and that they are aware.”

A statement by OHP said by announcing the location and times of the checkpoints, a perception of risk is created.

People who would normally drive impaired may think twice about the decision if they know increased enforcement will be in the area.

A decision that could save lives.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

