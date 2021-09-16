Lawton Public Schools host breakfast for teachers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members are invited to help teachers and students within Lawton Public Schools by going out to eat breakfast.

The LPS Foundation’s Annual Golden Corral Breakfast is happening Sept. 17.

Every dollar raised goes to stocking classrooms with the essentials.

“So many teachers come out of their own pocket to provide materials,” Kent Lewis, president of Lawton Public School Foundation, said. “This way, we help them so they can get what they need.”

The breakfast will be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sept. 17 at Golden Corral in Lawton.

Tickets for LPS employees are $10-dollars and be $20 for the public.

Tune into Good Morning Texoma tomorrow between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to catch the event live.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.