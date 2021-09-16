Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Public Schools host breakfast for teachers

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members are invited to help teachers and students within Lawton Public Schools by going out to eat breakfast.

The LPS Foundation’s Annual Golden Corral Breakfast is happening Sept. 17.

Every dollar raised goes to stocking classrooms with the essentials.

“So many teachers come out of their own pocket to provide materials,” Kent Lewis, president of Lawton Public School Foundation, said. “This way, we help them so they can get what they need.”

The breakfast will be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sept. 17 at Golden Corral in Lawton.

Tickets for LPS employees are $10-dollars and be $20 for the public.

Tune into Good Morning Texoma tomorrow between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to catch the event live.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call early Tuesday morning on SW Pennsylvania.
Dog shot, man held at gunpoint in Lawton
OHP has identified a man killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
OHP identifies man killed in Lawton crash
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Police charge Coyante Williams with murder.
Charge upgraded in Lawton homicide
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

An afternoon accident sends one person to the hospital on Sept. 16.
Car wreck sends one person to the hospital
TikTok trend, “Devious Lick Challenge," encourages vandalism in schools.
SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: A stronger cold front arrives on Tuesday just in time to kick off fall in Texoma
Several law enforcement agencies to participate in ENDUI checkpoint on Sept. 18.
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint