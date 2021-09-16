Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Moderna works on booster to fight COVID variants

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna says it’s working on a vaccine booster aimed at protecting people against possible future COVID-19 variants.

The information came from Moderna President Stephen Hoge during an investor call. He said the booster would specifically target the delta variant because of its high transmissibility and target the beta variant for its ability to evade immune protection from previous infections and vaccinations.

Hoge said Moderna is still developing a booster specifically targeting just the delta variant in case it’s necessary, but researchers don’t think it’ll be needed.

Separately, the pharmaceutical company continues to wait on emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a booster dose or third shot of its original COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call early Tuesday morning on SW Pennsylvania.
Dog shot, man held at gunpoint in Lawton
OHP has identified a man killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
OHP identifies man killed in Lawton crash
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Police charge Coyante Williams with murder.
Charge upgraded in Lawton homicide
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

59 new deaths from Coronavirus reported in Oklahoma
Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh turns himself in on insurance fraud in S.C.
School officials blame a viral challenge popularized on TikTok for vandalism and thefts.
TikTok challenge has students stealing bathroom fixtures, items
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, the Capitol dome is seen beyond a perimeter security...
Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot, will cooperate
People using Duncan Power can expect to take part in an upcoming survey.
Duncan Power customers to take part in survey