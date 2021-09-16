Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear case on mask mandate
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court is set to hear a case involving mask mandates in schools.
Earlier this month, an Oklahoma County District Judge issued a temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658. The law banned mask mandates at schools unless the governor declared a state of emergency.
As a result of that several districts across the state issued an opt-out option for parents.
This week, the Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor appealed the ruling.
The Oklahoma State Medical Association released a statement against it.
