Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear case on mask mandate

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court is set to hear a case involving mask mandates in schools.

Earlier this month, an Oklahoma County District Judge issued a temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658. The law banned mask mandates at schools unless the governor declared a state of emergency.

As a result of that several districts across the state issued an opt-out option for parents.

This week, the Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor appealed the ruling.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association released a statement against it.

