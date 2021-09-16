Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear case on mask mandate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court is set to hear a case involving mask mandates in schools.

Earlier this month, an Oklahoma County District Judge issued a temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658. The law banned mask mandates at schools unless the governor declared a state of emergency.

As a result of that several districts across the state issued an opt-out option for parents.

This week, the Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor appealed the ruling.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association released a statement against it.

“It’s disappointing to see the Attorney General appeal a decision that even Gov. Stitt supported. In the weeks since Judge Mai’s temporary injunction on SB 658, we’ve seen several schools implement masking programs with opt-out clauses. And while some families did choose to opt out, the numbers have been very low.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.