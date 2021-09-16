Expert Connections
Shooting threat made against Eisenhower Middle School

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A shooting threat was allegedly made by a student on Sept. 16 at Eisenhower Middle School in Lawton.

Superintendent Kevin Hime said the report came from another student who overheard the threat, and then quickly reported it to teachers and staff.

Hime says that office staff and school police were quick to react to the threat, and ensure the safety of the students.

The student who made the threat was taken into custody and questioned.

They did not find any weapons or evidence in the students possession.

“As far as we know. There’s no weapon what so ever that has been in school,” Hime said. “To my knowledge, this year, we have not had a weapon in school.”

He wanted parents and students to know that threats will be taken very seriously, and handled quickly.

He said parents should take the time to educate their kids about the dangers of making idle threats at school.

