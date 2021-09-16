Expert Connections
Thousands without power in Texoma

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thousands are without power in southwest Oklahoma and north Texas as a result of a transmission issue.

Representatives from Cotton Electric Cooperative and Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the power outage was due to transmission issues.

Just before 4 p.m., Cotton Electric officials said on Facebook that the issue is affecting several power providers, and said people should be “prepared for an outage lasting several hours.”

More than 10,000 outages have been reported west of I-44 Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE 4 p.m. | A major transmission issue has occurred that is affecting several power providers in southwest Oklahoma...

Posted by Cotton Electric Cooperative on Thursday, September 16, 2021

