Three-car crash shuts down Gore Blvd. overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A three-car crash shut down East Gore Blvd. close to MacArthur High School overnight as police work to figure out what happened. The wreck happened around 10:15 Wednesday night.

Officers with the Lawton Police Department tell us at least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of 3 a.m., the road was still closed by LPD officers. Their traffic unit is investigating the wreck.

