Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Three-car crash shuts down Gore Blvd. overnight

A three-car crash shut down East Gore Blvd. close to MacArthur High School overnight as police...
A three-car crash shut down East Gore Blvd. close to MacArthur High School overnight as police work to figure out what happened.(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson and Chase Scheuer
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A three-car crash shut down East Gore Blvd. close to MacArthur High School overnight as police work to figure out what happened. The wreck happened around 10:15 Wednesday night.

Officers with the Lawton Police Department tell us at least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of 3 a.m., the road was still closed by LPD officers. Their traffic unit is investigating the wreck.

You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call early Tuesday morning on SW Pennsylvania.
Dog shot, man held at gunpoint in Lawton
OHP has identified a man killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
OHP identifies man killed in Lawton crash
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
On Tuesday, Mayor Stan Booker apologized for his part in an inaccurate report on an OSBI...
Mayor Stan Booker apologizes for his part in inaccurate report of OSBI investigation

Latest News

Lawton Academy of Arts of Sciences mandates masks for students and staff.
Private school in Lawton chooses to mandate masks
Two hydroponic towers allow volunteers to grow produce year-round. This growth is after just...
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry prepares to open doors at new building
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Summer closes out on a warm note
Police charge Coyante Williams with murder.
Charge upgraded in Lawton homicide