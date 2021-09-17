Expert Connections
2,100 new coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 17,499 active cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 2,100 new coronavirus cases and 47 new deaths were reported Friday in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,124 new cases Friday, bringing the total number since the pandemic began in the state to 592,074.

The seven-day average of new cases is at 2,109, with 17,499 active cases currently.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 47 new deaths in Oklahoma Friday as well, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus in the state to 9,748.

The three-day average of hospitalizations statewide, meanwhile, is at 1,281, with 357 people in the ICU.

