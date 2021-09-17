7News First Alert Weather: Isolated storms tonight, but warm and sunny this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, an approaching shortwave trough will allow showers and thunderstorms to move into the western half of Texoma. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out with the main threats including damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, quarter sized hail and localized flooding. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s.

This weekend expect lots of sunshine with a few clouds building throughout the day. It will be unseasonably warm with highs topping out at 93-95° on Saturday and at 92-94° on Sunday. The average high temperature this time of year is 87°. Winds will be out of the northeast and shift back to the southeast on Sunday.

Pre-frontal warming will take place on Monday allowing high temperatures to soar close to 100°. A strong cold front will move through the area late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. This could bring the chance for hit & miss showers and thunderstorms to parts of Texoma. Storms that develop could have enough energy to become strong/severe. This will be our first taste of fall with temperatures only topping out in the low 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will warmer up into the mid 80s at the end of next week which is average for this time of year.

