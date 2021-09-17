Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Isolated storms tonight, but warm and sunny this weekend

Strong cold front arrives early Tuesday morning to kick off fall
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, an approaching shortwave trough will allow showers and thunderstorms to move into the western half of Texoma. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out with the main threats including damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, quarter sized hail and localized flooding. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s.

This weekend expect lots of sunshine with a few clouds building throughout the day. It will be unseasonably warm with highs topping out at 93-95° on Saturday and at 92-94° on Sunday. The average high temperature this time of year is 87°. Winds will be out of the northeast and shift back to the southeast on Sunday.

Pre-frontal warming will take place on Monday allowing high temperatures to soar close to 100°. A strong cold front will move through the area late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. This could bring the chance for hit & miss showers and thunderstorms to parts of Texoma. Storms that develop could have enough energy to become strong/severe. This will be our first taste of fall with temperatures only topping out in the low 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will warmer up into the mid 80s at the end of next week which is average for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok trend, “Devious Lick Challenge," encourages vandalism in schools.
SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in
Kasey Shaver
Former sheriff’s deputy and current Allen police chief arrested
Several law enforcement agencies to participate in ENDUI checkpoint on Sept. 18.
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint
(Source: AP)
UPDATE: Power returns for many, still out for some
A three-car crash shut down East Gore Blvd. close to MacArthur High School overnight as police...
Three-car crash shuts down Gore Blvd. overnight

Latest News

A Basic Combat Training graduation on Fort Sill reunited a father and son after deployment and...
Father and son reunited during Fort Sill graduation
Angels for Alex organization will host a benefit dinner and auction for Alex Roloff.
Angels for Alex auction and benefit dinner
The City of Lawton renovates a home to help the community.
City of Lawton renovates home, hosts open house
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 and Korean War and Defense Veterans Chapter 319 held...
POW and MIA Recognition Day event held in Lawton