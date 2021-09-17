Angels for Alex auction and benefit dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Angels for Alex organization is reaching out to the community to show a local family love and support.

The money raised will be going to a college fund for Alex Roloff, 5, who’s family has dealt with the loss of her father.

Don Armes is in studio to give more details for an upcoming event benefit dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Flowermound Schools.

Those who join the event can participate in live and silent auctions.

Tickets for the dinner are free, and tickets for the side-by-side raffle are $50.

