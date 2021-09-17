Animal blamed for crash on I-44

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Both lanes of I-44 headed east bound near mile marker 53 are open after an animal caused a crash on the highway.

The incident happening around 10:30 last night near Elgin.

One car had rolled over while another one drove off the road.

Witnesses on scene say an elk ran across the highway causing the crash.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol this morning and they tell us that it was a non-injury collision.

