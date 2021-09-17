Bell ringing honors Constitution Day in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Daughters of the American Revolution “rang the bell” Friday morning at the Lawton Public Library in celebration of Constitution Day.

DAR is a society of active women who are passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children, and honoring and supporting those who serve our nation.

The bell ringing is to celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution, which was exactly 234 years ago Friday.

“So, I feel like Independence day, President’s day, and Constitution day give us our cultural heritage,” Brenda Dally with the Daughters of the American Revolution said. “It’s one of the oldest living, still working, documents for our government, so I just feel like we need to recognize and honor the history of our country.”

They also rang the bell a second time Friday, at the exact moment the Constitution was originally signed.

The second bell ringing was at 3 in the afternoon, and featured a proclamation on the Constitution by Mayor Stan Booker.

