Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Bell ringing honors Constitution Day in Lawton

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Daughters of the American Revolution “rang the bell” Friday morning at the Lawton Public Library in celebration of Constitution Day.

DAR is a society of active women who are passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children, and honoring and supporting those who serve our nation.

The bell ringing is to celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution, which was exactly 234 years ago Friday.

“So, I feel like Independence day, President’s day, and Constitution day give us our cultural heritage,” Brenda Dally with the Daughters of the American Revolution said. “It’s one of the oldest living, still working, documents for our government, so I just feel like we need to recognize and honor the history of our country.”

They also rang the bell a second time Friday, at the exact moment the Constitution was originally signed.

The second bell ringing was at 3 in the afternoon, and featured a proclamation on the Constitution by Mayor Stan Booker.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok trend, “Devious Lick Challenge," encourages vandalism in schools.
SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in
Several law enforcement agencies to participate in ENDUI checkpoint on Sept. 18.
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint
(Source: AP)
UPDATE: Power returns for many, still out for some
Kasey Shaver
Former sheriff’s deputy and current Allen police chief arrested
A three-car crash shut down East Gore Blvd. close to MacArthur High School overnight as police...
Three-car crash shuts down Gore Blvd. overnight

Latest News

The City of Lawton renovates a home to help the community.
City of Lawton renovates home, hosts open house
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 and Korean War and Defense Veterans Chapter 319 held...
POW and MIA Recognition Day event held in Lawton
Southern Oklahoma Speedway hosts Race 4 Time event on Sept. 18.
Southern Oklahoma Speedway hosts Race 4 Time
A ribbon cutting was held for Southwestern Medical Center's cardiac catheter lab.
Ribbon cutting held for cardiac catheter lab at Southwestern Medical Center