LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton crash sent one person to the hospital.

It happened near the intersection of Smith Avenue and Northwest Sheridan around 1 p.m. on Sept. 16.

One person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and their injuries were listed as non-life threatening.

It’s still not clear what led up to the crash.

