City of Lawton renovates home, hosts open house

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton held an open house today for a renovated home, as a part of their efforts to provide for and enrich the community.

The city’s Housing and Community Development Division rehabilitated a dilapidated home on Cherry Avenue over the past year.

They did so using HUD and Home grants, and rebuilt the home for the purpose of selling to a first-time home buyer.

The division is using CIP funds to search for and find such dilapidated homes in order to turn them into something new and usable.

Dorsey

“They’ll do a lot of projects like that in order to assist people in the community, they’ve sponsored some sidewalk projects and things like that,” Kaley Patterson Dorsey, who works for the city, said. “This is actually the first one this division has done, and we’re looking forward to do so many more in the future.”

And the city is always ready for volunteers to help its enrichment efforts. Those who would like to join the process, can contact the City of Lawton for more information.

