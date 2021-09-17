Father and son reunited during Fort Sill graduation

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A Basic Combat Training graduation on Fort Sill reunited a father and son after deployment and Covid kept them apart for more than a year.

SGM Christopher Pierson Sr. was deployed to the middle east last September, and due to Covid restrictions he wasn’t able to travel back before his son Christopher Pierson Jr. went off to basic training.

However, during his deployment he was contacted to be a guest speaker at his sons graduation on Fort Sill.

Pierson Sr. said there was no way he could’ve turned down the once in a lifetime offer.

“They asked Christopher if he had any higher-ranking family members that would like to be the guest speaker, and he said my dad is a Sergeant Major. They reached out to me and asked if I would do it. I said absolutely I would love the opportunity,” Pierson Sr. said.

Although Pierson Jr. was asked about it during basic, he had no idea that his dad would actually be back from deployment, and on a stage in front of him.

“I was very surprised. It was amazing to see him after so long. During the whole experience in basic training, I just wanted him to be there. It was my inspiration to make him proud,” Pierson Jr. said.

And proud is what his dad was.

“There aren’t even words that can express how proud I am of him. I really didn’t expect him to join the Army. We had talked about college, college, college, and when he graduated high school he said, dad, I want to join the Army, I want to do what you did,” Pierson Sr. said.

Pierson Jr. said he felt the Army was a better fit, and it gave him the chance to follow directly in his dad’s footsteps.

“He’s always been my inspiration, always has, and always will be. I just always see him doing great things, great things for others, for himself, and being a leader. That’s what I wanted to be when I grow, and how I am,” Pierson Jr. said.

