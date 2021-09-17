First Alert Forecast | 9/17AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting off your Friday morning, temperatures are in the mid 60s and low 70s. Today’s weather will be very similar to yesterday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Winds out of the south to southeast at 5 to 15mph. A mid-level low pressure system will move over the Red River Valley during the day today. A few stray showers for the morning are possible but the overall threat is low.

The circulation around this low will have high moisture concentrations. By this afternoon, the focus for any rain will be along a cold front that pushes across the Texas Panhandle and Kansas. Western and northern counties in southwest Oklahoma and north Texas have a higher chance of picking up any of this activity. Instability will be high so look for strong storms and potentially marginally severe storms can’t be ruled out. Individual storms will be short-lived and will be disorganized.

As the lights go on for Friday night football, conditions will be warm as kickoff for many games will be around 89° with light southeast winds. By halftime air temperatures will fall to near 82 degrees. By Saturday morning lows will fall into the mid 60s. There is a slight chance of showers to linger into the morning hours but the threat does remain low.

Other than the small precipitation chances today, things are expected to be dry and warm through the weekend-- more summer-like weather as a matter of fact. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. East to northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Sunday will be a copy and paste except winds will be more southeasterly. Morning temperatures will stay in the mid 60s both days.

Monday morning will start off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The day itself will stay similar with highs in the highs soaring into the upper 90s (pre-frontal warming as we, meteorologist, call it) and south winds at 10 to 15mph.

A strong cold front will move in late Monday night providing us with a significant drop in temperatures, closer to average/ more seasonable. Daytime highs will only rise into in the mid 80s come Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Strong north winds will be gusting higher but stay sustained at 15 to 25mph as the front passes by late Monday/ early Tuesday. Winds will be much lighter come Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will likely occur along the front but trends are showing severe weather is unlikely plus most of the rain is trending to stay east of our area.

Once the front passes by, overnight lows will be quiet cool! We could possibly see the coolest morning since the beginning of May! Temperatures are forecasted to be in the low to mid 50s.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

