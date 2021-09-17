Expert Connections
Lawton becomes certified film-friendly community

Lawton has been designated a film friendly community.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton has been certified as a film friendly community.

The Oklahoma Film and Music Office made the announcement Friday along with the City of Lawton.

Lawton achieved the certification after it completed requirements of the office’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program.

Actress working to make Lawton a certified film friendly community

Lawton Arts & Humanities, a division of the city’s Parks and Recreations Department, is the point of contact for filming in the community.

According to the Oklahoma Film and Music Office, Lawton was one of the first cities in the state to develop a city-specific permit for filming.

“As a certified film friendly community, we will strive to quickly respond to the needs of filmmakers and production companies as they identify areas of interest in our community for their films,” said Lawton Arts and Humanities Council Vice Chair Allison Offield.

Feature films produced in Lawton in the past two years include “Afterwalker” in 2019 and “What Josiah Saw” in 2020.

