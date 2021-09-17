Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man arrested for three-car crash in Lawton

Ricky Holland
Ricky Holland(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have identified a suspect in a crash that took place Wednesday night.

Ricky Holland has been arrested for DUI with accident.

He is now behind bars in the Comanche County Detention Center.

The crash happened Wednesday night around 10:15 on E. Gore Blvd. near MacArthur High School and involved three cars.

Police said a victim who was injured in the crash is in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok trend, “Devious Lick Challenge," encourages vandalism in schools.
SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in
(Source: AP)
UPDATE: Power returns for many, still out for some
Several law enforcement agencies to participate in ENDUI checkpoint on Sept. 18.
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint
A three-car crash shut down East Gore Blvd. close to MacArthur High School overnight as police...
Three-car crash shuts down Gore Blvd. overnight
Police charge Coyante Williams with murder.
Charge upgraded in Lawton homicide

Latest News

John O'Connor
Oklahoma AG threatens litigation against Biden over vaccine mandates
There are currently 17,499 active cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
2,100 new coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Kasey Shaver
Former sheriff’s deputy and current Allen police chief arrested
Lawton has been designated a film friendly community.
Lawton becomes certified film-friendly community