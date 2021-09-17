Man arrested for three-car crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have identified a suspect in a crash that took place Wednesday night.

Ricky Holland has been arrested for DUI with accident.

He is now behind bars in the Comanche County Detention Center.

The crash happened Wednesday night around 10:15 on E. Gore Blvd. near MacArthur High School and involved three cars.

Police said a victim who was injured in the crash is in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.