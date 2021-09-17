Oklahoma AG threatens litigation against Biden over vaccine mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is joining 23 other state attorneys general in warning President Biden against a proposed vaccine mandate on businesses with at least 100 employees.

The 24 attorneys general sent a letter to the President, warning they plan to sue if the proposed mandate is implemented.

“Federal overreach has been a consistent problem, and President Biden has now taken it to the next level,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “Biden’s national vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power, and if he doesn’t change course, me and my attorneys general colleagues are prepared to sue to defend the rights of Oklahomans.”

The attorneys general said not only do they doubt the legality of such a mandate, but they also said the move would potentially drive people out of the workforce, especially healthcare workers who are needed during the pandemic.

