Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma AG threatens litigation against Biden over vaccine mandates

John O'Connor
John O'Connor(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is joining 23 other state attorneys general in warning President Biden against a proposed vaccine mandate on businesses with at least 100 employees.

The 24 attorneys general sent a letter to the President, warning they plan to sue if the proposed mandate is implemented.

“Federal overreach has been a consistent problem, and President Biden has now taken it to the next level,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “Biden’s national vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power, and if he doesn’t change course, me and my attorneys general colleagues are prepared to sue to defend the rights of Oklahomans.”

The attorneys general said not only do they doubt the legality of such a mandate, but they also said the move would potentially drive people out of the workforce, especially healthcare workers who are needed during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok trend, “Devious Lick Challenge," encourages vandalism in schools.
SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in
(Source: AP)
UPDATE: Power returns for many, still out for some
Several law enforcement agencies to participate in ENDUI checkpoint on Sept. 18.
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint
A three-car crash shut down East Gore Blvd. close to MacArthur High School overnight as police...
Three-car crash shuts down Gore Blvd. overnight
Police charge Coyante Williams with murder.
Charge upgraded in Lawton homicide

Latest News

There are currently 17,499 active cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
2,100 new coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Kasey Shaver
Tillman County sheriff’s deputy arrested
Lawton has been designated a film friendly community.
Lawton becomes certified film-friendly community
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Friday, September 17th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 17th