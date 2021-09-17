POW and MIA Recognition Day event held in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 and Korean War and Defense Veterans Chapter 319 held their annual POW and MIA Recognition Day on Friday.

They honored and recognized soldiers who did not return and are missing from wars that the United States has been involved in.

Membership Chairman Horace Whetstone said this has been going on for more than 20-years.

He said he’s glad people are still coming out to support the day.

”It means an awful lot to me and others out here, showing that we have not forgotten about the ones who didn’t return,” Whetstone said.

Whetstone said they will continue to honor soldiers year in and year out.

