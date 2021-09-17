Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

POW and MIA Recognition Day event held in Lawton

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 and Korean War and Defense Veterans Chapter 319 held their annual POW and MIA Recognition Day on Friday.

They honored and recognized soldiers who did not return and are missing from wars that the United States has been involved in.

Membership Chairman Horace Whetstone said this has been going on for more than 20-years.

He said he’s glad people are still coming out to support the day.

”It means an awful lot to me and others out here, showing that we have not forgotten about the ones who didn’t return,” Whetstone said.

Whetstone said they will continue to honor soldiers year in and year out.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok trend, “Devious Lick Challenge," encourages vandalism in schools.
SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in
Several law enforcement agencies to participate in ENDUI checkpoint on Sept. 18.
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint
(Source: AP)
UPDATE: Power returns for many, still out for some
Kasey Shaver
Former sheriff’s deputy and current Allen police chief arrested
A three-car crash shut down East Gore Blvd. close to MacArthur High School overnight as police...
Three-car crash shuts down Gore Blvd. overnight

Latest News

The City of Lawton renovates a home to help the community.
City of Lawton renovates home, hosts open house
Southern Oklahoma Speedway hosts Race 4 Time event on Sept. 18.
Southern Oklahoma Speedway hosts Race 4 Time
The bell ringing celebrates the signing of the U.S. Constitution, which was exactly 234 years...
Bell ringing honors Constitution Day in Lawton
A ribbon cutting was held for Southwestern Medical Center's cardiac catheter lab.
Ribbon cutting held for cardiac catheter lab at Southwestern Medical Center