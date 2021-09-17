Expert Connections
Ribbon cutting held for cardiac catheter lab at Southwestern Medical Center

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony on a new cardiac catheter lab.

Friday’s ribbon cutting marked the first time in several years that the hospital will be able to provide cardiac catheter services to patients.

The lab project took approximately seven months to complete, and was funded by a $4.2 million investment from Life Point Health.

The lab will allow people to stay closer to home to receive the treatments they need.

“Cardiovascular disease impacts a lot of people, so it’s a new service that we can offer our patients so that they don’t have to go outside of our community to get cardiovascular services,” Southwestern Medical Center CEO Elizabeth Jones said.

Southwestern Medical Center is partnering with Oklahoma Heart to provide these services.

It has been three years since the hospital has been able to serve the community in the cardiovascular arena.

The hospital staff said that they are excited for the future of the new lab and their new ability to provide heart care close to home.

