Southern Oklahoma Speedway hosts Race 4 Time

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hayden Lowe of Lawton, and his mother Tracy Boren, gave a Zoom interview to talk about the upcoming event Race 4 Time in Ardmore at the Southern Oklahoma Speedway.

Race 4 Time takes place on Sept. 18. Events begin at noon with a car show featuring 30 classes of vehicles and prizes in each class. There’s also an award for Best in Show and Kids’ Choice.

Registration for the car show starts at 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and costs $25.

Also starting at noon is Fun Fest for the kids.

There will be bounce houses, carnival games, food trucks and giveaways for the first 50 children.

Amusement tickets are 5 for $5, 15 for $10 or 40 for $20.

The races kick off with gates opening at 5 p.m. and the racing begins at 7:30 p.m.

