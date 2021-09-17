Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Warrant issued for Tillman County sheriff’s deputy

A warrant has been issued for a sheriff's deputy in Tillman County.
A warrant has been issued for a sheriff's deputy in Tillman County.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a Tillman County sheriff’s deputy.

Kasey Shaver is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, Shaver was called in by Tillman County Jail staff one day in July to help with a female inmate who was not complying with staff.

He allegedly attempted to put her into a cell before she resisted and her forced her to the ground.

At one point, investigators said Shaver let go of her and pulled out his taser before letting the woman up.

When she started to walk away, he then tased her in the back, and the woman fell face-first onto the ground.

According to court documents, Shaver did not give any verbal commands or approach the woman to bring her into compliance when she walked away.

He admitted to investigators he should have used other means before using his taser.

A warrant was issued for Shaver on Thursday.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok trend, “Devious Lick Challenge," encourages vandalism in schools.
SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in
(Source: AP)
UPDATE: Power returns for many, still out for some
Several law enforcement agencies to participate in ENDUI checkpoint on Sept. 18.
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint
A three-car crash shut down East Gore Blvd. close to MacArthur High School overnight as police...
Three-car crash shuts down Gore Blvd. overnight
Police charge Coyante Williams with murder.
Charge upgraded in Lawton homicide

Latest News

There are currently 17,499 active cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
2,100 new coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Lawton has been designated a film friendly community.
Lawton becomes certified film-friendly community
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Friday, September 17th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 17th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Friday, September 17th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 17th