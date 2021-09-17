Warrant issued for Tillman County sheriff’s deputy

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a Tillman County sheriff’s deputy.

Kasey Shaver is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, Shaver was called in by Tillman County Jail staff one day in July to help with a female inmate who was not complying with staff.

He allegedly attempted to put her into a cell before she resisted and her forced her to the ground.

At one point, investigators said Shaver let go of her and pulled out his taser before letting the woman up.

When she started to walk away, he then tased her in the back, and the woman fell face-first onto the ground.

According to court documents, Shaver did not give any verbal commands or approach the woman to bring her into compliance when she walked away.

He admitted to investigators he should have used other means before using his taser.

A warrant was issued for Shaver on Thursday.

His bond is set at $500,000.

