First Alert Forecast (9/18 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

It will be great weather for those headed out tonight as it will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be very similar to day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday will experience pre-frontal warming ahead of a cold front. Highs will soar to the upper 90s, with some reaching the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny but clouds will start to build out ahead of the front by the evening. Monday night into Tuesday will be when the strong cold front will move through, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms, with some potentially being strong-to-severe. Threats, if any, would include gusty winds, small hail, and localized flooding. By Tuesday afternoon the cold front will have moved through Texoma and the sun will dominate the skies again. Fall weather will be quickly ushered in behind the front with high temperatures in the low 80s through the middle part of next week, just in time for the start of fall on Wednesday. This cold front will also bring strong winds on Tuesday and much drier weather for the remainder of the week. Temps warm to the mid 80s by the end of next week.

