Fort Sill recognizes 13 in retirement ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several soldiers and civilian employees were recognized today in a retirement ceremony on Fort Sill.

Post leadership honored the years of service these retirees gave to the Fort Sill community.

The ceremony was held at the Cache Creek Chapel on Post.

Staff, families and leadership were in attendance as the men and women were given their sendoffs.

“I think its more for the families to get to see this kind of thing, and the civilians,” retired Master Sargent Aaron Delozier said. “They don’t really see this kind of thing. I had parents, in-laws, all come to this thing. It’s just a good, good event for soldiers.”

Thirteen people were honored during todays ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.