Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fort Sill recognizes 13 in retirement ceremony

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several soldiers and civilian employees were recognized today in a retirement ceremony on Fort Sill.

Post leadership honored the years of service these retirees gave to the Fort Sill community.

The ceremony was held at the Cache Creek Chapel on Post.

Staff, families and leadership were in attendance as the men and women were given their sendoffs.

“I think its more for the families to get to see this kind of thing, and the civilians,” retired Master Sargent Aaron Delozier said. “They don’t really see this kind of thing. I had parents, in-laws, all come to this thing. It’s just a good, good event for soldiers.”

Thirteen people were honored during todays ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Shaver
Former sheriff’s deputy and current Allen police chief arrested
TikTok trend, “Devious Lick Challenge," encourages vandalism in schools.
SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in
Several law enforcement agencies to participate in ENDUI checkpoint on Sept. 18.
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint
Ricky Holland
Man charged in connection to Wednesday crash in Lawton
(Source: AP)
UPDATE: Power returns for many, still out for some

Latest News

Vaska Theater hosts inaugural Straight Outta Lawton Music Video Festival.
Vaska Theater hosts music video event in Lawton
Geronimo Mayor Lesley Mallow gives details to the celebrations around town.
Geronimo celebrates birthday
Geronimo Mayor Lesley Mallow gives details to the celebrations around town.
Geronimo celebrates birthday
Congressman Tom Cole visits Lawton to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Great Plains...
Congressman Cole celebrates 50th anniversary of GPTC in Lawton