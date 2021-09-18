Expert Connections
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry hosts open house

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry hosted an open house with several local non-profits and food trucks on Friday night.

The organization that feeds the homeless and those in need opened its doors to the public for the first time since a donor gifted the old American Legion building on 11th St. to them almost two years ago.

The building needed a whole lot of love, and with the help of the community, Hungry Hearts got a brand new grill, two sinks, a stove, ovens, a deep-fryer, a serving line with warmers, another refrigerator and storage space for pots and pans.

To go lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. They’re planning to start serving inside again in October three days a week.

