Lawton Fire Department investigating after camper fire on Taft

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department is investigating after a camper in a driveway caught fire on Taft Avenue on Saturday morning.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire shortly before 7 a.m.

The fire chief on scene told 7NEWS the home behind the camper appeared to be vacant.

Officials aren’t sure yet what caused the fire or if anyone lived in the camper.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

