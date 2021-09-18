Vaska Theater hosts music video event in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The inaugural Straight Outta Lawton Music Video Festival kicked off tonight at the Vaska Theatre in Lawton.

Justin Hackney, owner and operator of the Vaska Theater is hosting the film festival, with tonight’s event focusing on music videos.

Hackney says the idea came to him after he saw the local talent at the last 48 hour film festival.

Roughly two dozen people were in attendance.

A short Q&A session was held after each video presentation.

Four awards were given out, with our very own KSWO photographer Justin Stevens winning the “Best of L Town” category.

