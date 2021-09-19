Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (9/19 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight looks to be calm and quiet with mostly clear skies, although a few clouds could roll in ahead of tomorrow’s cold front by the early morning hours on Monday. Lows will be in the 60s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Before the cold front reaches Texoma, temperatures will soar to the upper 90s and triple digits across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas due to pre-frontal warming. Make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool throughout the day, especially if you are outside, but thankfully as we go on throughout the day we will see increased clouds that could provide relief. Rain chances could start as early as midday, but will mainly just be pop-up showers. The cold front will start entering our northern and western counties by the late afternoon, bringing with it isolated showers and thunderstorms and much cooler temps.

By Monday evening we could be seeing temperatures drop to the 80s just after sunset as the cold front transitions over Texoma. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue through into the early morning hours on Tuesday along and behind the front. Some storms could potentially be strong, as gusty winds, small hail, and localized flooding is a possibility with some of the thunderstorms. The rain will be widely spread out, but most of us won’t see much precipitation through the overnight hours, as rainfall totals of less than a quarter inch are expected for areas that don’t see heavy downpours.

The cold front and most of the rain will have moved out of Texoma by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be significantly lower in the 80s and potentially in the 70s for some, as this will be our first taste of fall weather, just in time for the start of astronomical fall on Wednesday. Cloud coverage will decrease giving way for the sun to return later in the day on Tuesday.

A high pressure ridge will move in behind the cold front, bringing much drier weather along with morning lows in the 50s by Wednesday. This high pressure will keep sunny conditions around through the rest of the week, warming us back up to seasonally average temps in the 90s by the end of the workweek.

