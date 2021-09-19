Lawton business working on repairs after driver crashes into building

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local business is working on repairs after a driver crashed into the building on Friday night.

The car didn’t go through but it cracked the outside and caused landscaping damage as well.

It knocked the brace between two walls into a wine rack, leading to the loss of over $3000 in merchandise.

Owner Mike O’Malley said the alarm system alerted him at about midnight.

“You’re not sure what you’re going to walk into, so lots of anxiety there. Show up and luckily not near as bad as it could have been. The police were here, everything was in order. Got it all as locked up as we could last night, come back this morning, so four employees, gotta pay them, they had to come up early all of those things and yeah it’s just a little bit of an inconvenience,” O’Malley said.

He said there was a police chase, but it’s unclear if that happened before the driver ran into the building or after.

We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for more information.

