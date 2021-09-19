Expert Connections
Rowdy Swanson’s family holds memorial bull riding event Saturday

Family and friends of Rowdy Swanson gathered in Duncan Saturday for the first annual Rowdy...
Family and friends of Rowdy Swanson gathered in Duncan Saturday for the first annual Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event.(KSWO)
By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Family and friends of Rowdy Swanson gathered in Duncan Saturday for the inaugural Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event.

One year has passed since OSU student Rowdy Swanson was killed in a bull-riding accident in Mineral Wells, Texas.

To honor his memory, Swanson’s family organized the First Annual Rowdy Swanson Bull Riding Event, which was held at the Stephens County Fair Grounds in Duncan. The fairgrounds had vendor tables, concession stands serving Rowdy’s favorites, and guest appearances from OSU’s mascot.

“This is what he would want to do. This is what he would want us to do. He don’t want us to sit here and mourn for him, it’s tough every day, but still, we want to keep his legacy going, every day, we don’t want this to die,” said Rowdy’s father, Jarrel Swanson.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to a scholarship fund to help students get a degree from OSU, and to join the rodeo team, just like Rowdy did.

“We’re doing it for a good cause. And that’s what it’s all about, raising money for the scholarship,” Swanson said.

But to Rowdy’s father, he wishes that these events didn’t have to happen.

“Because I wish I had one more day with him. I know he’s looking down on us today and he’s going, man, you’re making me proud. because that’s the kid he was. I mean, any time you ever seen that boy, he had a smile on his face, when he walked into the room, he lit up the room. And that’s just who he was. But yeah. I wish, I wish I had him here. I mean, I wish we wasn’t having to do this,” Swanson said.

Rowdy’s father said that they are planning on making this an annual event to continue to honor Rowdy’s memory.

