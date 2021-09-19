Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

SWOK Military Officers Association holds spaghetti dinner fundraiser

The southwest Oklahoma branch of the Military Officers Association of America held a fundraiser...
The southwest Oklahoma branch of the Military Officers Association of America held a fundraiser Saturday at the VFW in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The southwest Oklahoma branch of the Military Officers Association of America held a fundraiser Saturday at the VFW in Lawton.

The event raised money to help fund community programs. Guests paid $10 for a spaghetti dinner. There were also items for sale and a silent auction. The Southwest Oklahoma chapter of MOAA supports the Military Welcome Center at Fort Sill as well as JROTC and ROTC programs at the Lawton high schools and Cameron University.

“MOAA’s a great organization, as I said the membership is open to all officers, commissioned and or warrant officers, we do great things in the local community for all veterans and all service members,” said Dennis Clippinger, President of Southwest Oklahoma MOAA.

MOAA plans to continue holding fundraisers like Saturday’s dinner.

For more information about MOAA you can check out their website at SWOKMOAA.org.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Shaver
Former sheriff’s deputy and current Allen police chief arrested
Ricky Holland
Man charged in connection to Wednesday crash in Lawton
Both lanes of I-44 headed east bound near mile marker 53 are open after an animal caused a...
Animal blamed for crash on I-44
TikTok trend, “Devious Lick Challenge," encourages vandalism in schools.
SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in
Several law enforcement agencies to participate in ENDUI checkpoint on Sept. 18.
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint

Latest News

Family and friends of Rowdy Swanson gathered in Duncan Saturday for the first annual Rowdy...
Rowdy Swanson’s family holds memorial bull riding event Saturday
A Basic Combat Training graduation on Fort Sill reunited a father and son after deployment and...
Father and son reunited during Fort Sill graduation
A Basic Combat Training graduation on Fort Sill reunited a father and son after deployment and...
Father and son reunited during Fort Sill graduation
Two hydroponic towers allow volunteers to grow produce year-round. This growth is after just...
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry prepares to open doors at new building