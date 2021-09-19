SWOK Military Officers Association holds spaghetti dinner fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The southwest Oklahoma branch of the Military Officers Association of America held a fundraiser Saturday at the VFW in Lawton.

The event raised money to help fund community programs. Guests paid $10 for a spaghetti dinner. There were also items for sale and a silent auction. The Southwest Oklahoma chapter of MOAA supports the Military Welcome Center at Fort Sill as well as JROTC and ROTC programs at the Lawton high schools and Cameron University.

“MOAA’s a great organization, as I said the membership is open to all officers, commissioned and or warrant officers, we do great things in the local community for all veterans and all service members,” said Dennis Clippinger, President of Southwest Oklahoma MOAA.

MOAA plans to continue holding fundraisers like Saturday’s dinner.

For more information about MOAA you can check out their website at SWOKMOAA.org.

