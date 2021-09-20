ACLU steps in on alleged LPS incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma American Civil Liberties Union is stepping in after two Lawton High School students were allegedly suspended, and arrested, for refusing to stand for the national anthem.

The incident happened at a Lawton High pep rally earlier this month, and became viral on social media shortly after.

In a post to social media, the student’s mother said a teacher approached the students and asked them to stand for the anthem, to which they said, “no, we don’t believe in that.”

That’s when the teacher is accused of escalating the situation, which ended with the two students being arrested for disturbing the peace.

7News could not independently verify the claims.

The OK ACLU submitted a letter to Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime, where they insisted that the suspension be immediately reversed.

“The purpose is to alert the superintendent of what’s happened, and it’s also to educate the superintendent to the extent that it’s necessary. That the incident is a violation of the student’s first amendment rights,” Legal Director of Oklahoma Civil Liberties Union Megan Lambert said. “And what’s next is that hopefully the superintendent learns this incident, and does whatever is necessary end the suspension.”

And in response, Lawton Public Schools released a statement.

An LPS spokesperson said the letter by ACLU has been turned over to their legal team.

And they added “no person was arrested, handcuffed, or disciplined at LPS nor would we do so for refusing to stand for the National Anthem.”

We will update you if we learn any additional information.

