Altus Police arrest man who broke into apartment

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police arrested a man they said broke into an apartment over the weekend.

Niko Robles is charged with first degree burglary and damage to property.

Police said he broke into the apartment early yesterday morning, while a woman was inside hiding.

Robles is also accused of damaging the home after he got inside.

The woman inside was not harmed.

Police later found Robles and arrested him.

He is currently in the Jackson County Jail.

