Cameron University hosts College Fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will be holding it’s annual College Fair for local high school students on Sept. 23.

The event is aimed at high school students from any public high school in the surrounding Lawton area.

Cameron will host the Lawton Area-Wide College Fair from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The Lawton Public School College Fair will take place on Sept. 23 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Cameron University of Duncan will host the Duncan Area-Wide College Fair on Sept. 24. from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

