Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Health experts fear UN’s meeting could be COVID-19 superspreader event

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United Nations is concerned that this week’s meeting could be a COVID-19 superspreader event.

The U.N. is made up of leaders from 193 countries. On Tuesday they will meet for the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The U.S. suggested some world leaders address the assembly virtually, but it appears many will ignore that advice.

The U.N. has asked that anyone who enters its chamber be vaccinated, but vaccinations are not required.

Experts note that there is an inequality of vaccine access worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 5.5 billion vaccines have been administered globally, but 73% of those doses went to just 10 countries.

While the U.N. is designated an international territory, its headquarters is in New York City.

The city has vaccine and mask mandates in place, including one that requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor venues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash knocked the brace between two walls into a wine rack, leading to the loss of over...
Lawton business working on repairs after driver crashes into building
Kasey Shaver
Former sheriff’s deputy and current Allen police chief arrested
Both lanes of I-44 headed east bound near mile marker 53 are open after an animal caused a...
Animal blamed for crash on I-44
The Fire Chief said Geronimo didn't get to celebrate its birthday last year due to the pandemic.
Geronimo wraps up weekend of birthday celebrations
Ricky Holland
Man charged in connection to Wednesday crash in Lawton

Latest News

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US easing foreign travel restrictions; vaccinations required
Authorities say William Jeffrey, who joined the police department in 1990, was pronounced dead...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant
In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt