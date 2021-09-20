First Alert Forecast | 9/20AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Summer giving one last hoorah before astronomical Fall officially arrives on Wednesday! Starting off this Monday, temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Some scattered showers have developed but what is falling, is light with little to no lightning/ thunder.

Today will be warm and hot. Highs will soar into the triple digits for many with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated gusts higher. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible across the area this morning and again late this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area.

This cold front is going to be strong, no doubt. The front will dive south and reach I-44 by 7PM tonight before clearing our southeastern counties 3AM Tuesday morning. Ahead of the front, there will be enough moisture to produce a few showers and storms which will become more widespread this evening. Severe weather is not expected but a few strong storms are possible. The forecasted highs in Wichita Falls and Lawton are at/or very close to the highest temperatures that have been recorded this year, and within 1 to 3 degrees of record values for the date. Fortunately the lower dewpoints and humidity will keep heat index values in check.

Tomorrow morning will only fall into the mid to upper 60s but trust me, you’ll feel the fall-like weather by the afternoon! Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Look for gusty north winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts into the 30s/ 40s. Stray showers are still possible through the day tomorrow too!

By Wednesday morning, overnight temperatures/ morning lows will fall into the low to mid 50s with isolated low-lying areas seeing the upper 40s! Much of the region will likely experience the coolest overnight lows since mid-May.

As southerly winds return at the surface, bringing back the heat, next weekend will once again feel like the middle of summer. A high pressure ridge will move in behind the cold front, bringing much drier weather. This high pressure will keep sunny conditions around through the rest of the week, warming us back up to seasonally average temps in the 90s by the end of the workweek.

Have a good Monday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.