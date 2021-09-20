First Inaugural Children’s Rodeo kicks off this weekend

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Sherry Reed from Reed’s Red Dirt Ranch stopped by the studio to discuss their upcoming First Inaugural Children’s Rodeo which takes place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Reed’s Red Dirt Ranch in Geronimo.

Participants will be 1 - 12 years of age. with five separate age groups.

The events will include barrels, pole bending, flag pole, potato, goat undressing and Goat tying.

There is no cost for the event.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.