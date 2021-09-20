Hollis man dies following home break-in

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is dead, in an attempted home intrusion in Hollis.

OSBI said 50-year-old Buddy Kevin Driver attempted to break into a home located in the 900 block of West Broadway in Hollis on Sept. 19.

The homeowner then shot Driver several times as he tried to enter the home through a window.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OSBI is still investigating the incident.

