Hollis man dies following home break-in
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is dead, in an attempted home intrusion in Hollis.
OSBI said 50-year-old Buddy Kevin Driver attempted to break into a home located in the 900 block of West Broadway in Hollis on Sept. 19.
The homeowner then shot Driver several times as he tried to enter the home through a window.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The OSBI is still investigating the incident.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.