Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Ida power outages in southeast Louisiana due to ‘gross negligence’ by utility, lawsuit claims

By Natasha Robin, Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Orleans Parish against Entergy in the wake of Hurricane Ida and the extensive power outages that followed and persist.

The lawsuit claims the electric utility failed to maintain its infrastructure and facilities, plunging nearly a million people into the dark as Ida ravaged southeast Louisiana, WVUE-TV reported.

A major transmission tower collapsed into the Mississippi River during the peak of the storm on Aug. 29, blacking out Orleans Parish. Damages to power poles and lines throughout the river and bayou parishes have left some without power still, 22 days after landfall.

“The Entergy corporation knew of the deficiencies in their infrastructure yet failed to act upon them,” said Attorney Jack Harang. “This is gross negligence.”

The lawsuit cites maintenance outlined in both a 2007 “Hardening Study” and a 2016 “Resilience Plan.” Attorneys say Entergy deferred on the planned maintenance, instead opting for a “bubble gum and super glue” approach, causing “avoidable blackouts.”

“Entergy has been keenly aware of the shortfalls in their infrastructure for over a decade,” said Stuart Smith. “They knew their facilities were not sufficient to withstand severe weather, yet instead of upgrading their grid – like their study recommended and their plan outlined – they pocketed that money and sent all-time-high profits to their shareholders instead of protecting the health, welfare, safety, and lives of Louisiana residents.”

More: Many still without power fear Nicholas could hold up restoration efforts

Smith says Entergy has been repeatedly fined over the past decade for deferred maintenance. He says 80% of outages in Louisiana during the past five years have been due to infrastructure issues.

The attorneys also cited the failure of Entergy New Orleans to turn on its New Orleans Power Station, built to serve a small number of customers in case of a grid failure. The station was not turned on until three days after landfall.

Attorneys are seeking to require Entergy to bury power lines underground and “create sufficient redundancies to guarantee this never happens again.”

A spokesperson for Entergy said they do not comment on pending litigations.

Copyright 2021 WVUE and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash knocked the brace between two walls into a wine rack, leading to the loss of over...
Lawton business working on repairs after driver crashes into building
Kasey Shaver
Former sheriff’s deputy and current Allen police chief arrested
Both lanes of I-44 headed east bound near mile marker 53 are open after an animal caused a...
Animal blamed for crash on I-44
Ricky Holland
Man charged in connection to Wednesday crash in Lawton
The Fire Chief said Geronimo didn't get to celebrate its birthday last year due to the pandemic.
Geronimo wraps up weekend of birthday celebrations

Latest News

Niko Robles is charged with first degree burglary and damage to property.
Altus Police arrest man who broke into apartment
One person is taken to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass.
One person transported to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Texas doctor says he defied state’s near-total abortion ban
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
US officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town